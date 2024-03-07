"We have to do more than just talk about it": Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow has eye-opening message for US Congress in latest speech

Tim Tebow had a strong message for the US Congress when he testified at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The former Florida Gators quarterback spoke at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing and asked lawmakers to raise awareness about the child sex abuse crisis.

Tebow, who played three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, appealed for Congress to pass legislation that would go toward providing resources to protect the children exposed to such abuse.

"If all we do today is speak, all I do is speak, I also missed the mark. We have to do more than just talk about it. We have to act on it and be about it," he said.

"My hope and prayer is that today be a day that we wouldn’t miss the mark, that we would hear his cries, and her cries, and that we would hear all the boys and girls calling out and we would answer the call."

Tebow then went on to read a letter at the hearing, about a young girl who was allegedly raped for seven years:

"Almost every night, she got raped, In the middle of her abuse, this is what she writes: 'Rescue me, help me, monsters are chasing. Can't you see? Monsters are whispering. Can't you hear? Monsters are shouting, you are nothing, can't you feel my pain? Can someone please rescue me?'"

In 2010, Tebow founded the Tim Tebow Foundation, in an attempt to protect vulnerable children.

A look at Tim Tebow's collegiate stats and honors

Tim Tebow spent four seasons with the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009. The quarterback racked up 9,286 yards and 88 touchdowns on 661 passes. He also added 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground, finishing with a 48-7 record.

Tebow led the Gators to two BCS national championship wins. He won the Heisman trophy in 2007 and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

Tebow was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.