"We just wanted to make sure our player was safe": Brian Kelly breaks silence on SEC punishing Billy Napier's Florida coach with big suspension

LSU coach Brian Kelly reacted to the joint decision of the SEC and Florida to suspend Gators associate coach Jabbar Juluke for three games for his involvement in a pregame altercation before their Week 3 clash last week.

Ad

In a statement, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that Juluke's punishment was appropriate and took note of the coaches' primary role of pacifying any heated argument or unruly situation on the field.

Kelly spoke to the media on Thursday and gave his reaction to the SEC commissioner's ruling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Our commissioner has a better sense on issuing those penalties,” Kelly said. “For me, we just wanted to make sure that our player was safe and that he was okay."

Ad

Trending

"So, making sure that that was the priority on our end and whatever happened relative to suspensions/sanctions are out of our hands. We want to take care of our player and that’s what we did this week,” the Tigers coach added.

Juluke, who also serves as Florida's running backs coach, was seen on video attempting to slap LSU safety Joel Rodgers before the kickoff. The action led to a scuffle, causing the game officials to throw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ad

The three-game suspension meant that the Florida associate coach will miss Florida’s games against No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Texas A&M. It is also a big blow for embattled Gators coach Billy Napier, who is rumored to be on the chopping block due to his 1-2 start this season.

Jabbar Juluke apologizes to LSU and Florida

Florida associate coach Jabbar Juluke released a public apology for what transpired in the pregame last Saturday.

Ad

He apologized to both schools, Tigers safety Joel Rodgers and his family and the staff of both teams and fans for his conduct.

Juluke, who was once a running backs coach for LSU, pledged to use the suspension as a learning experience in self-control.

"On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I’m not proud of. There’s no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions," the Florida associate coach said. "In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence."

Ad

Florida's rushing is on a decline in the first three games. After starting the season with 200 rushing yards against LIU, the Gators were held to 133 yards in the loss to South Florida

It further went down in Saturday's loss to LSU, with Florida coming up with only 79 rushing yards in 27 carries.

The Gators are in a tough situation going into the game against Miami after losing two straight against South Florida and LSU. Another setback for the highly ranked Hurricanes would further dampen their hopes for the college football playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.