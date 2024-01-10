"We knew we were innocent": Jim Harbaugh discloses what helped Michigan navigate off-field issues following national championship victory

Amid the ongoing sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to the national championship on Monday night. The Wolverines have been under intense scrutiny in the last couple of months for allegedly conducting in-person scouting on opponents.

Nonetheless, that didn't affect the performance of the team, as they continued their winning ways, claiming the national title. Harbaugh reckons the Wolverines were able to manage the situation, as they were aware of their innocence concerning the allegation.

"It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game,” Harbaugh said. “The off-the-field issues, we're innocent, and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And I'd like to point that out. These guys are innocent.”

Jim Harbaugh refuses to address his future

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan has been a subject of discussion over the last couple of weeks. Amid the sign-stealing scandal, the coach could be making a return to the NFL where he's generating significant interest.

When asked about his future in Ann Arbor following the national title success on Monday, the coach refused to give a hint on his next move, choosing to enjoy the celebratory moment instead.

"I just want to enjoy this. I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?

"Like I said the other day, yeah, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year."

Michigan's athletic department understands why Jim Harbaugh is wanted in the NFL

There's a good understanding of why Jim Harbaugh is highly coveted by NFL teams in the Michigan athletic department. After the Monday night victory, Michigan's athletic director reckons he would be in the same position if he was on the professional stage.

"The man went to a Super Bowl, won a conference championship ... went back to the conference championship in that league."

"If I was in the pros, I would want to talk to him because of what he accomplished. However, I'm not in the pros, and I want to keep him as our (coach), that's my cross to bear. But I am proud that Jim is our coach."

As per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Michigan has extended an offer to Harbaugh for a 10-year contract worth $125 million. That will make him one of the top-paid coaches in college football.

It's unknown, though, whether the coach will accept the offer or explore his NFL options.