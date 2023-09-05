The college football world is finding it hard to stop talking about Deion Sanders. The Buffs opened their first season under Sanders with a 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU, and it's his time to say “I told you so.” Where better to do just that than on "The Pat McAfee Show"?

The popular college football analyst had Sanders on his show following the Buffs' upset over TCU. And naturally, the conversation drifted toward how Sanders identified the players he recruited, especially through the transfer portal.

Sanders talked about how it all starts with choosing the right staff:

“Well, first and foremost, you gotta understand, you gotta identify the staff. We identified a heck of a staff that's very complimentary, and very good. I mean at what they do. I mean, they're engaging, they understand the relationships, they understand the reliability, the dependability. They understand how to talk to today's kids.

"Now, once you get that staff in place, now what we're gonna look for? Smart, tough-ass, disciplined kids with character, but not only that, kids that love the darn game. I know it's no way to can detect love from inside the heart. ... So, we know what we want. We identified, and we go get it.”

Deion Sanders begins to get results for his method at Colorado

You may love him and his methods, or you may not. But one thing you will not do is not talk about him. And the reason for that is obvious. In a world that's filled with people who keep to the status quo, Deion Sanders chose to be a trailblazer. Maybe it's too early to call, but it looks like it's paying off so far.

It becomes clear why Deion Sanders is so invested in his players when you look at how well they performed against TCU. His son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, delivered 510 passing yards for four touchdowns.

Former five-star recruit, Travis Hunter also didn't disappoint. He posted an incredible 129 snaps, with 119 receiving yards on 16 targets and an interception. Wide Receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver were also impressive.

The most impressive standout, however, is probably true freshman running back Dylan Edwards. Edwards, unlike most of Sanders' starters, didn't arrive through the transfer portal.

He was recruited from high school by Sanders' team. It became obvious why Sanders chose to hand him his first start in his first game as the game went on. He posted 135 receiving yards for three touchdowns on just five catches (plus another rushing score).

There is something really special about Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffs that's fun to watch unfold.