"We lied and said he was six": Deion Sanders hilariously reveals how his kids sparked a second career

Deion Sanders didn't think he would get into coaching after he retired from the NFL in 2005. At the time, he figured he would just be a dad. However, when he took his two sons to their football practice, he realized how poorly the game was being coached.

Sanders then called up some of his retired NFL friends to start a youth football league, which eventually led to him becoming a star college coach. During an appearance on "The Late Show" on Monday, Sanders said:

"I stumbled up on it. I was retired, I just wanted to be a dad. I was taking my seven-year-old to a practice, I wasn't going to two different practices so my five-year-old, we lied and said he was six so we could get them on the same team. I'm out there and I'm watching them have these kids collide. I get up out of my lawn chair and say let me go do this. He had no choice at the time, I was still Prime." [4:20]

"They do something stupid again so I get up again and next thing you know I'm running the whole practice. I thought to myself, if I'm going to do this, I'm going to do it my way. I call some of my friends that played in the NFL with me that are retired and we started a youth football league. We had 1200 kids try and the rest was history."

After coaching his sons in youth football, Deion Sanders went on to coac at Jackson State. He then took the head coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes. where his sons,Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, transferred to follow him.

Deion Sanders happy to be at Colorado

Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He has helped turn around the program and because of that he has been linked to NFL jobs and other marquee college jobs. However, Sanders says he is happy at Colorado.

"I love where I am. I'm elated where I am. I'm happy where I am...I can't wait to see what the future beholds where I am," Sanders said on The Pacman Jones Show, via 247Sports. "I love Boulder, Colorado. I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag ... I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado."

Deion Sanders has gone 13-12 in his two years at Colorado.

