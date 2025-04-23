"We lit their a** up": Quinn Ewers trashes Alabama with big flex of taking down SEC giant

Quinn Ewers is all set for his name to be called out at this year's NFL draft. However, before the grand event, the Texas quarterback recalled one of the biggest wins of his college career.

On Monday's episode of Jon Gruden's "QB Class," Ewers reflected on Texas' 34-24 fourth-quarter comeback win over SEC giant Alabama in September 2023.

"We lit their a** up," Ewers said (11:15). "Beat 'em by double digits for the first time in like what, 20 years? We were getting after them."

At the time of their win over The Tide, the Longhorns played in the Big 12. They then moved to the SEC conference ahead of the 2024 season.

Although Ewers was right when he said Texas was getting after Nick Saban's Alabama. He wasn't right about the timeline of the Longhorns' previous win over the Tide.

Before 2023, the last time that Texas beat Alabama was in the 1981 season. The last time that the Longhorns beat the Tide by a double-digit margin was in the 1947 season.

During the episode, Gruden, who won the Super Bowl coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, gave Ewers a few pointers ahead of his NFL career.

Ewers began his college career at Ohio State in 2021. He played one year with the Buckeyes and transferred to Texas in 2022, where he was the starting QB for three seasons.

Quinn Ewers turned down $8 million NIL deal to declare for 2025 NFL draft

Texas QB Quinn Ewers - Source: Imagn

Quinn Ewers reportedly turned down a lucrative $8 million NIL deal from an unknown college program to enter the transfer portal and play in the 2025 season. Instead, he chose to declare for the NFL draft.

In his final season at Texas, Ewers recorded 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and two rushing TDs. He led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to Ohio State.

Now, Ewers' focus will shift to the NFL draft, where he is expected to hear his name being called out on Day 2 of the three-day event.

