"We look nothing like that": Urban Meyer was left in awe of Alabama's 2012 squad despite going undefeated at Ohio State

By Arnold
Modified Jan 22, 2025 22:55 GMT
Urban Meyer was left in awe of Alabama
Urban Meyer was left in awe of Alabama's 2012 squad despite going undefeated at Ohio State

Days after Ohio State won the 2025 national championship, former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer recalled his first season with the team in 2012. Meyer, who led Ohio State to a perfect 12-0 undefeated record through the regular season, said he was left in awe of the Alabama squad that played in that season's national title game.

On Wednesday's "The Triple Option" podcast, Meyer reminisced about Nick Saban's Alabama crushing Brian Kelly's Notre Dame, 42-14, to win the 2012 championship game.

"So, we go 12-0 in our first year," Meyer said of his first season at Ohio State. "And the reality is we were a good team, not a great team. We found ways to win games, two overtime games that year." (Tmestamp: 39:30)
"I went to the Alabama-Notre Dame national championship game. I saw the Roll Tide run out of that locker room and I was like 'damn, we look nothing like that.' Our coaches don't coach like that."
youtube-cover

Although Meyer's Buckeyes went undefeated through the 2012 season, they did not play in the postseason due to a bowl ban for the 2012 campaign.

Saban's Alabama had also won the 2011 championship game, beating his former team LSU by a score of 21-0 in the final. During those two years, the Tide was one of the most feared teams in college football.

Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year

NCAA Football: Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer - Source: Imagn

Last week, it was announced that Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The former Ohio State coach will be enshrined this year as a member of the 2025 class.

Meyer got his first head coaching job at Bowling Green in 2001. He also coached Utah and Florida, winning two national titles with the Gators. Meyer won the third national title of his career in the 2014 season, with Ohio State.

Across his NCAA coaching career, Meyer posted a 187–32 record, along with a 12–3 record in bowl games.

Edited by Steven Kubitza
