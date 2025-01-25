“We might have to sit down”: Former Bills RB Damien Harris drops blunt statement on Nick Saban and Ryan Day’s comparisons

Ryan Day's Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship after beating Notre Dame 34-23 on Monday. Since then, some fans have begun comparing Day and seven-time national championship-winning coach Nick Saban.

When former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones compared Day to Saban, former Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris didn't appear to agree.

"@CJ1two we might have to sit down somewhere and talk about this," Harris tweeted on Friday in response to Jones' comments about Day and Saban.

Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. He won his first national championship with LSU during the 2003 season. He went on to win six more national titles while at Alabama. Harris was a member of Saban's Crimson Tide that won the national championship in 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Day, hired by Ohio State in 2019, helped end the Buckeyes' 10-year drought for a national title. This was also the first national title triumph of his coaching career.

Ryan Day insists he never gave up on his Ohio State players despite a challenging regular season

Ryan Day's Ohio State was criticized during the regular season after losing two games, including one defeat against arch-rival Michigan. Many fans and analysts questioned whether Ohio State had what it took to become the national champion.

However, after sealing the CFP title on Monday night, Day said he always trusted his players to deliver the goods.

“Some people might have doubted, but we didn’t, and I didn’t,” Day said . “I knew it all along. A lot of things get said and a lot of things get written, but that never affected us.

"Never flinched and these guys never flinched. They never frayed at all. They stuck together. It actually brought them together more. Yeah, this is a special group of guys and just the loyalty and that’s it. That’s it.”

After qualifying for the College Football Playoff, Ohio State beat Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame in an incredible postseason run to claim the national title.

Now, Day & Co. will want to build on this historic triumph to potentially build a dynasty at Ohio State.

