  • College Football
  College Football

"We need to do a DNA test on him": Michigan HC reveals true feelings on Bryce Underwood comparing him to DC superhero after 63-3 rout

By Maliha
Modified Sep 14, 2025 13:16 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood lived up to his billing as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, putting on a dominant show in Michigan’s 63-3 rout of Central Michigan on Saturday.

During his recruitment, Underwood was often likened to Vince Young, and he flashed that dual-threat ability Saturday by rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. After the game, associate head coach Biff Poggi offered a playful new comparison.

“He might actually be Batman," Poggi said. "We need to do a DNA test on him because he could be Batman. Does he have a mask hidden somewhere?"
Underwood also impressed through the air, throwing for 235 yards and a score while averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt, despite tossing one interception. However, his running ability stood out most, earning high praise from Poggi.

“I have a labrador retriever who could coach that guy,” Poggi said (via AP News).

Biff Poggi outlines Michigan's offensive plan for Bryce Underwood

Following a tough 24-13 loss to Oklahoma last weekend in which he connected on only nine passes, Bryce Underwood responded with a much stronger outing against Central Michigan on Saturday.

With Underwood's Week 3 performance, Biff Poggi confirmed that Michigan plans to give the young quarterback more freedom in the offense moving forward.

"It’s an explosive offense. It’d designed to be an explosive offense, and up-tempo offense," Poggi said (via Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverines). "You don’t know where the football is coming from.
"You can get reverses, you can get any different kind of short throws, there’s long runs, a multitude for runs from gap schemes to zones, inside and outside zone. There’s as robust screen game, which you didn’t really see today. So, it’s a really hard offense to stop."
Poggi returned to Michigan after a stint leading UNC Charlotte, and he was on the sidelines Saturday as Sherrone Moore served a suspension related to the program’s sign-stealing investigation.

Though Moore had a hand in preparing the game plan, he will also be sidelined for Michigan’s Big Ten opener at Nebraska next week.

