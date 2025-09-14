"We need to do a DNA test on him": Michigan HC reveals true feelings on Bryce Underwood comparing him to DC superhero after 63-3 rout

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood lived up to his billing as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, putting on a dominant show in Michigan’s 63-3 rout of Central Michigan on Saturday.During his recruitment, Underwood was often likened to Vince Young, and he flashed that dual-threat ability Saturday by rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. After the game, associate head coach Biff Poggi offered a playful new comparison.“He might actually be Batman,&quot; Poggi said. &quot;We need to do a DNA test on him because he could be Batman. Does he have a mask hidden somewhere?&quot;Underwood also impressed through the air, throwing for 235 yards and a score while averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt, despite tossing one interception. However, his running ability stood out most, earning high praise from Poggi.“I have a labrador retriever who could coach that guy,” Poggi said (via AP News).Biff Poggi outlines Michigan's offensive plan for Bryce UnderwoodFollowing a tough 24-13 loss to Oklahoma last weekend in which he connected on only nine passes, Bryce Underwood responded with a much stronger outing against Central Michigan on Saturday.With Underwood's Week 3 performance, Biff Poggi confirmed that Michigan plans to give the young quarterback more freedom in the offense moving forward.&quot;It’s an explosive offense. It’d designed to be an explosive offense, and up-tempo offense,&quot; Poggi said (via Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverines). &quot;You don’t know where the football is coming from.&quot;You can get reverses, you can get any different kind of short throws, there’s long runs, a multitude for runs from gap schemes to zones, inside and outside zone. There’s as robust screen game, which you didn’t really see today. So, it’s a really hard offense to stop.&quot;Poggi returned to Michigan after a stint leading UNC Charlotte, and he was on the sidelines Saturday as Sherrone Moore served a suspension related to the program’s sign-stealing investigation.Though Moore had a hand in preparing the game plan, he will also be sidelined for Michigan’s Big Ten opener at Nebraska next week.