“We need em” - Vikings’ Dallas Turner urges former Penn State DB King Mack to commit to Alabama amid transfer portal decision

Dallas Turner took to Instagram to urge defensive back King Mack to choose Alabama as his next destination. This comes after the former Penn State star decided to enter the transfer portal. Turner was quick to pounce on the opportunity to lure Mack to Tuscaloosa to help new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The former Crimson Tide linebacker played an important role in the Nick Saban defense throughout his college career. Now that he has taken a step up to the NFL through the 2024 Draft, Turner has turned into a scout of sorts for his college team. And it looks like he sees a big upside if Alabama manages to land Mack before the 2024 season.

Here is what the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner had to say about former Penn State star King Mack.

“We need em Bama family,” Turner wrote in his Instagram story.

Mack did not get much game time in his freshman year with the Nittany Lions, appearing in just two games in the 2023 season. In those, he managed a total of three tackles (two solo and one assisted). On Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal and thank everyone associated with Penn State for the experience he gained in his freshman year.

Mack did play a part in the Nittany Lions special teams and was expected to compete for a starting role in the upcoming season. But now that will happen at some other place and the newly drafted Minnesota Viking Dallas Turner wants it to be Alabama.

Will Dallas Turner’s pitch for King Mack to join a new look Alabama secondary work?

Everything seems brand new in Tuscaloosa after the end of the 2023 season. The Crimson Tide have a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer and most of their stars in the defense have been drafted into the NFL. So the team would be taking the field with a new look secondary.

King Mack could easily slot into the defense and give DeBoer more options if Dallas Turner's pitch to bring him in works. He even took an official visit to Tuscaloosa last week.

After losing stars like Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold to the draft and the likes of Caleb Downs, Peyton Woodyard and Trey Amos to the transfer portal, Alabama is on the lookout for replacements. They have added Domani Jackson from USC, Keon Sabb from Michigan, Kameron Howard from Charlotte, among others, through the portal. But is Mack the answer to the remaining defensive questions?

