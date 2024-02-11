"We need to get the horses to the race": New Iowa OC Tim Lester expresses confidence in QB Cade McNamara ahead of the 2024 season

Cade McNamara had high hopes following his transfer from Michigan to Iowa ahead of the 2023 college football season. However, the quarterback suffered a torn ACL early on, which led him to miss most of the season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, there are a lot of concerns among fans regarding the quarterback's fitness and ability to adapt to the new scheme under offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

Nonetheless, Lester has confidence in McNamara's football intelligence and experience.

"The one thing I would tell you is we need to get the horses to the race. Whenever Cade is ready to go, I'm looking forward to working with him," Lester said.

"But there is absolutely zero way that you can discount his experience. When you have experience in playing in games, I'm very confident that he'll pick it up when it's time, when he's healthy, when he's ready. If he didn't have a ton of experience, I'd be more scared, more worried."

Getting Cade McNamara comfortable in the program

With Cade McNamara anticipated to regain the starting role at the commencement of the 2024 college football season, his performance will be highly crucial to the success of Iowa. There's a need for the program to ensure that he's able to return to his best form.

Lester seems to understand that quite well. The new offensive coordinator believes that there's a need to put Cade McNamara in the comfort zone. He made it known that he's not religiously committed to any offensive system but will work to find the best fit for the quarterback.

"You have to make him comfortable, number one. Everybody is comfortable doing different things. I think sometimes quarterback coaches have things they like to do."

“I'm not married to anything. I've run a lot of things. I have a unique experience as far as levels and have been a D-coordinator. I have to figure out what he's good at, and I have to put him in those situations as much as possible."

Cade McNamara is still recovering from the injury that kept him out of last season, but there's a lot of time to be fully fit for the upcoming season. The quarterback will be present during spring practice with the team but won't engage in major football activities.

In five games for the Hawkeyes in 2023, McNamara threw for 505 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions, completing 51% of his passes.