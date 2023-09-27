Diego Pavia was able to lead the New Mexico State Aggies to a 27-17 Week 3 victory over their intrastate rivals, the New Mexico Lobos. He completed 64.3% of his passes, throwing for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

While there is no question that he left his mark on the game, the Aggies quarterback appears to have left his mark on the Lobos logo at their practice facility as well. KOB4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, recently shared footage of Pavia seemingly urinating on the Lobos logo.

Check out the footage of the incident here.

How has Diego Pavia performed in his college career?

Diego Pavia began his college career playing JUCO football for the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos. In two seasons, he threw for 2644 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Pavia completed 58.5% of his passes while adding 1107 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he joined the New Mexico State Aggies via the transfer portal. He was in and out of the lineup in his first season of Division I FBS football, finishing with 1450 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Pavia completed 53.2% of his passes and ran for 508 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries.

He has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, as he has thrown for 1073 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Pavia has completed 63.9% of his passes while adding 268 rushing yards on 49 carries.