"We need to name a starting QB": Marcus Freeman shares update on Notre Dame QB battle heading into 2025 college football season 

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is highly optimistic about 2025 after reaching the national championship game against Ohio State last season. Although the title game didn't go as planned, Freeman claims the experience has been a cherished one. This year, the Notre Dame roster will see a lot of fresh faces since most of the veterans left for the NFL and a few others via the transfer portal.

After quarterback Riley Leonard’s departure, it's time for Freeman to name a new starting QB. Currently, the QB battle is between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. Both are young and inexperienced compared to Leonard, who had adequate time to grow and prove his worth.

The 29-year-old coach spoke with ESPN's Just Vibes crew about the team's preparation and the ongoing QB battle. He mentioned that there is no fixed timeline set for the official announcement, but updated that both the passers are fully healthy and have been spending significant time on the field to win the job.

“The biggest thing I've challenged that room with is consistency," Freeman said on Thursday (3:00). "And that we believe that consistency builds the trust that we feel is necessary to be named as starting quarterback, and when they proved it, we need to name a starting quarterback.

“I don't want to put a timetable on it, but the challenge is, how can I be consistent as a person when I come into the football facility, my preparation for practice, how I'm practicing, taking care of the football, and ultimately, the battle is within right in people are going to put Kenny menchie versus CJ car. They're battling for the start quarterback spot, but I've challenged him to understand the battle is within yourself.”

The prospect with better consistency will win the job, per Freeman, who emphasized the importance of this trait.

Marcus Freeman raves about biggest wins from 2024 season

While speaking to the panelists, Marcus Freeman mentioned that last season was a success. Although they struggled to create turnovers and gain momentum against Ohio State's defense in the championship game, their entire campaign was a testament to their grit and resilience.

A humiliating loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2 gave Freeman & Co. a clear picture of what they can expect the rest of the season.

The team regrouped thereafter and made sure each and every game was played to its merits. They didn't lose a single matchup from then and progressed as one of the dominating teams in all of college football. If they carry forward a similar momentum, expect Notre Dame to record at least 12+ winning games this season.

