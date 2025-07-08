"We do not need a professional model" - Big 12 Commish Brett Yormark fires shot at Big Ten & Tony Petitti while advocating 5+11 CFP format

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark aimed a dig at Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti while advocating a 5+11 College Football Playoff format. During the first of the two Big 12 media days on Tuesday, Yormark explained why he wants the playoffs to expand to 16 teams, while also suggesting teams should get a fair chance at the limited berths.

"We continue to believe the 5+11 model is the right playoff format," Yormark said. "We want to earn it on the field. We do not need a professional model. We are not the NFL. We are college football and we must act like it."

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger LINK https://x.com/RossDellenger/status/1942610650745708819?t=I1OBJcFXU9PWT04d_pis8Q&s=19

Last season, the NCAA expanded the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. However, Yormark suggested keeping five automatic bids for the CFP and leaving 11 spots at large for teams to get to a total of 16.

Yormark's comments about having another CFP expansion were made only a week after Pettiti suggested that the Big Ten and SEC should receive four automatic bids to a 16-team CFP.

“The alternative to this system is expanding the field and giving the committee more to do,” Petitti told Fox Sports' Joel Klatt last week. “If you go to 16 and you have 11 at-large, you’ve just added even more decision-making. The answer is, well, at that point, it gets to be easy, because you’ll cover everybody. No, because the more spots you put into the system, the more difficult decisions you’re facing.

“Teams start to look more alike, as we all have a tough road loss. Some of them may have stumbled at home in a tough conference game. The sequencing of when you play, you might be at a really difficult place, and then have to go on back home and play somebody else or be on the road for two weeks. That journey is really relevant. So, I think you make it harder.”

Brett Yormark made sure he voiced his disagreement with Petitti on Tuesday.

Although the CFP expanded to 12 teams starting from the 2024 season, an expansion to 16 teams could be made by the 2026-27 season.

Brett Yormark expects multiple Big 12 teams to make the College Football Playoff in 2025 season

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark - Source: Imagn

At Tuesday's Big 12 media days, Brett Yormark said he is hopeful to see multiple teams from his conference make the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season.

"I expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year," Yormark said.

Last season, Arizona State was the only Big 12 team to make the 12-team CFP.

