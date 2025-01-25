“We could be a packaged deal”: Shilo Sanders drops cryptic response as he gears up for 2025 NFL draft

There has been a lot of speculation around Shilo Sanders heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The safety boosted his stock after a solid final year at Colorado, but there is a lot of intrigue about where he could land in the pro league.

On Jan. 24, Sanders sat with Dallas Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt to discuss his future in the big league. When asked about the feeling of entering the draft along with his brother Shedeur, Shilo responded with a rather cryptic answer.

“It’s good because we could be a package deal,” Shilo said with a wink and chuckle.

Shilo also said that his father, Deion Sanders, will not be part of the package. However, his comments appeared to suggest that he could play on the same NFL team as his brother Shedeur.

Many fans and analysts expect quarterback Shedeur to go as an early first-round pick, likely in the top 10. However, there have been reports claiming that Shilo could go undrafted.

Hence, it will be interesting to see whether Shilo can land a move to play alongside his brother in the pro league.

In his final year at Colorado, Shilo posted 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. He helped the Buffs achieve a 9-4 record and the No. 20 rank in the country, being recognized as one of the most improved teams.

Shilo began his college career at South Carolina in 2019. He played two years with the Gamecocks and then transferred to Jackson State. In 2023, Shilo followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado, spending two years with the Buffs.

Shilo Sanders to play in Shrine Bowl to boost his stock ahead of 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders will have one more opportunity to improve his draft stock when he plays in Thursday's Shrine Bowl. Shilo is one of six Colorado players taking part in the postseason game.

Here are the key details for this year's college football Shrine Bowl.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo or Sling

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

