“We’re changing it right now”: Coach Prime doesn’t hesitate before approving Warren Sapp’s request ahead of CU’s 2025 season

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, joined the Colorado Buffaloes two seasons ago and has done a great job turning the program around. After a weak first season, the second season was excellent. The team had its first winning season in years, narrowly missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game and a College Football Playoff berth.

Part of what has helped Coach Prime be successful is his coaching staff. He has brought several great football minds, including former NFL player Warren Sapp. Sapp was hired by Sanders before the start of this past season as a senior quality control analyst.

On Friday, when Deion Sanders was on 'The Rich Eisen Show,' Eisen told Sanders that he needed to do Sapp a solid. He told Sanders that Sapp wanted a new title: pass rush coordinator (starts at 13:50).

"You know what we'll do that. We'll do that. For now on he's the pass rush coordinator. Ok, we're changing it right now. Yeah. No I got it. I'm gonna give the big fella what he wants. First of all, the big fella's so good. So good at what he does Rich and the young men want to play for him. They can't wait to get on the field for him. He's so energetic."

"Sometimes you know he falls or he trips or they run through him because he's just insisting and it's hilarious. He gets back up laughing. He's established a relationship with these young men that warrants more respect, but they don't want to let him down."

Coach Prime speaks about what it's like to coach as a Hall of Famer

The conversation continued with Rich Eisen saying that it must be difficult for Warren Sapp to coach as a Hall of Famer. This comment amused Coach Prime, who is also a Hall of Fame inductee (starts at 14:30).

"I know. I know. He said that like I wasn't him. Didn't he? He said, "it's not easy for a Hall of Famer," like I wasn't him. You said that we wasn't talking about me too. It's tough but we've learned not to expect who we are."

Despite the challenge of transitioning from Hall of Famer to head coach, Deion Sanders has blossomed into the role. He is already respected as a top coach in college football.

