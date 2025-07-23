"We're not defending anything": Ryan Day issues blunt remarks over natty expectations while promising to go attack mode in 2025

Ryan Day is seemingly protecting his team from the pressure that comes with defending a national title. The Ohio State had a heroic run to the national championship last season following the loss to Michigan. Fans are anticipating how the team will keep up with the expectations in 2025.

During his session at the Big Ten media days on Tuesday, Day said the Buckeyes are not approaching the upcoming season with the mindset of being the defending champions.

“The team that we have currently wants to leave their own legacy behind,” Day said (Timestamp: 1:16). “They made that clear a week after the national championship game in some of the comments that they made. We've said it before, we're not defending national champions because we're not defending anything. They can't take the trophy away.

“We're looking to attack and win a championship with this team. And so that started in the offseason, and it's continuing through July. I think we've had a great offseason, but now we need to have a great August as we head into this first game against Texas.”

Ryan Day will enter his seventh season at Ohio State in 2025. While his tenure has been a success, he's gotten the stick in Columbus for not winning the national title. Last season's success has eased the pressure, but it has also increased his ambition.

Ryan Day offers an update on the starting quarterback race

Following the conclusion of the spring camp, Ryan Day noted the race for the starting quarterback role is “neck and neck” between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

“It's hard to make any progress unless you're actually on the field playing football,” Day said (Timestamp: 8:09). “But I think both guys have gotten stronger. We're interested to see once we get done with our summer program with Mick next week, who are gold and who's iron Buckeyes.

“That'll be big for the leadership. Both guys have taken leadership roles. They've been throwing with the wide receivers. And I ask those guys all the time, and they like both of them. So we're going to put them in as many competitive situations as we possibly can.”

Ryan Day and his staff face the challenge of finding the right player to replace Will Howard, who led the team to the national championship, at the quarterback position.

