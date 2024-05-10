“We’re developing him to be a great football player” - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian drops insight on $2.4M NIL-valued Arch Manning’s future

Arch Manning has become one of college football's most talked-about players, despite only making a few snaps for the Texas Longhorns.

Manning, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $2.4 million, will be going into his second year with the Longhorns and will likely spend the majority of it again on the bench, as Quinn Ewers will lead the QB room in his third season with the program.

However, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, who was interviewed by CBS Sports' Josh Pate on Friday, said Arch Manning is part of the program's future.

"We’re developing him to be a great football player and a good leader," Sarkisian said.

Arch Manning came into the Longhorns program as the No. 1 prospect in his class after being dominant during high school.

Arch, whose family name is universally associated with strong quarterbacks, with both his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, and his grandfather, Archie Manning, being NFL quarterbacks, was widely expected to sit for a year and then become a starter in his second year of college football.

At Texas, this would have happened if Quinn Ewers had declared for the 2024 NFL draft, but he didn't, and Arch is again the backup.

But coach Sarkisian is not worried about the underuse of a generational prospect. His team is developing Arch Manning into a great player and a strong, confident leader who can easily take the reigns from Ewers and potentially lead the Texas Longhorns to their first national championship since 2005.

Steve Sarkisian talks about Arch Manning's decision to remain at Texas

Steve Sarkisian also commented on fan and analyst reactions to Arch Manning's decision not to enter the transfer portal and remain in Texas.

"Everyone's praising Arch for staying at Texas," Sarkisian said. "He is going into year two... Everyone's saying, 'Good for Arch for sticking it out.' That's part of the process."

After it was confirmed that Manning would likely spend another season on the bench, there were many rumors that he would transfer to another school where he would play immediately.

When Manning did not enter the portal, he was seen as someone who was just "sticking it out" in Texas and hoped to get the starting role whenever, not someone who wanted to play football, which would have been highly guaranteed at another school.

However, as Sarkisian said, Arch Manning is only in his second year of college football and has a lot still to learn. Having another year behind a quarterback as strong as Quinn Ewers will only help his game in the long term.

But there have been signs that Manning may be ready to play now. After his impressive performance at the Texas Longhorns spring game, where he threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, there have been rumors that there may be a quarterback controversy between Ewers and Manning.

Whatever happens, one thing is true. Arch Manning has the opportunity to become, like his uncles, a football great. But this will only start when he and those around him believe that he is ready.

