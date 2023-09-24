"We're not done yet" - Dan Lanning vows to humble Deion Sanders' Colorado as halftime interview catches instant fire

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has kept his team motivated to come out and perform against the Colorado Buffaloes. The two undefeated teams have begun 3-0 in non-conference play, but the hype surrounding the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes has annoyed Lanning.

The No. 10 Ducks have dominated the first half of the game, as they went into the halftime break with a dominant 35-0 lead and have held the Buffaloes to just 23 total yards.

While being interviewed on the sideline before entering the locker room for halftime, Oregon coach Dan Lanning told ESPN's Katie George how he feels about the team's play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"(We're) not done yet. We have been composed, executing at a very high level," Lanning said. "We're not done yet, we are not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching (Colorado) every week are watching this week."

Those are very pointed words coming from the Oregon coach. These Ducks have been clicking on all cylinders in front of a national crowd, and people were counting Oregon out. The feeling is that the Ducks will not put the brakes up and continue trying to embarrass the Buffaloes as much as possible.

This is also the first game that Colorado is without wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, so the game planning has changed, but it should not be the sole reason why the score is as lopsided as it is.

Oregon entered this game as a 21-point home favorite, and it seems that people betting on that side feel very comfortable, but there is still a lot of play left.

How have fans been reacting to Dan Lanning's halftime interview?

Not many people have been fans of what Oregon coach Dan Lanning was saying at halftime. Some fans are angry at the performance of Colorado in a big game, while others are calling Lanning a "hater." Below are some of the more entertaining responses on social media to Lanning's interview.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While there still is a lot of game left, and anything can happen, the Colorado Buffaloes are on their way to getting humbled in this contest. The running game for Colorado has been miserable, as it is averaging -3.1 rushing yards per attempt at halftime.