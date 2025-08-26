"We're going for everyone": Arch Manning puts CFB teams on notice with bold warning ahead of Texas vs. Ohio State showdown

Arch Manning is set to lead Texas into the 102,780-seat Ohio Stadium for the season opener against Ohio State on Saturday. As a potential Heisman contender and with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25, Manning enters his first season as a starter with enormous expectations.During Monday’s media session, Manning discussed how he plans to manage the spotlight and issued a message not only to Texas’ toughest opponents but to all schools they will face in 2025.&quot;I think that's all of us at Texas, and I think we kind of try to shift the narrative, and we're going for everyone else,&quot; Manning said. &quot;Target's not on our back, we have the red dot on everyone else.&quot;Manning takes over for Quinn Ewers, who left Texas having won 11 consecutive true road games. Matching that accomplishment will be a big challenge, but Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on keeping expectations grounded for his QB1.&quot;Just go be him,&quot; Sarkisian said of his message to Manning (Austin-American-Statement). &quot;That's really our messaging to all of our players, though. You don't have to do anything you've never done before. We're not asking any super-human efforts of you to do anything that is extraordinary. Just go be you.&quot;Arch Manning acknowledges Ohio State challenge ahead of Texas’ 2025 openerAlabama won the national championship in 2017 as the preseason No. 1 program, and Texas could follow a similar path in 2025, which may start with a potential win against Ohio State on Saturday.However, Ohio State is returning some elite talents in 2025, including unanimous All-American safety Caleb Downs, and Arch Manning is aware of the challenge ahead.&quot;They (Buckeyes) got really good players,&quot; Manning said (via CBS Sports). &quot;They're well-coached. They've got a bunch of guys that have played a lot of football. Caleb Downs, I can't say enough good things about him. He's a really good player. We're going to have to bring our A game.&quot;During Ohio State’s 2024 championship season, Downs totaled 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes defended.