"We’re going to go on a dynasty run": Hollywood star refuses to give up on Arch Manning with bold prediction for Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a jittery start to his 2025 season with a disappointing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Shoe in Week 1. Even though Texas won all the consecutive games, Manning has been under the radar for poor display of his skills. He struggled to make accurate throws or rush the ball deep into the opponent's territory.

Fans who supported home eventually called him out. However, Texas loyalist Glen Powell is not willing to give up on the QB, especially after knowing more about him and his family for the upcoming Hulu series ‘’Chad Powers'.

While speaking on NFL Live this week, the Hollywood star mentioned that Manning works really hard and is quite new to the college environment as a starting QB.

He defended the Ohio State loss by claiming that the Buckeyes have always been a strong team and playing the opening game on their home turf added more pressure on Manning.

“His first start at The Shoe at Ohio State, a hell of a program—that’s a tough way to come into that position. I get to spend a lot of time in Austin. I’m very familiar with the program. Arch has the capability to bring Texas to a natty,” Powell said ahead of the show premiere on NFL Live.

Syndication: El Paso Times - Source: Imagn

He also made a prediction that Manning has the capacity to win the national championship and if Texas manages to clinch one, it will be a dynasty run for coach Steve Sarkisian and Co.

“Mark my words, by the way. If Texas wins a natty this year, I think we’re going to go on a dynasty run. There’s no reason people should not be coming to Texas. Austin is the greatest city in the world, one of the most prestigious teams, nobody looks bad in burnt orange,” he added.

Arch Manning is gearing up for a tough challenge in Week 6

This coming weekend, the Texas Longhorns will officially start with their conference matchups. First, it is Billy Napier and the Florida Gators who will square off against Sarkisian and team.

Ahead of the game, Arch Manning and the head coach had a brief interaction with the reporters on Monday. The quarterback mentioned that he was excited for the challenge and is taking things day by day.

When it comes to Sarkisian, he mentioned that Florida happens to be a great team on both sides of the ball.

“They’ve been playing great defensive football all year and they’ve got explosive playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” Sarkisian said during the presser.

He added that his team was ready to take on any challenge and that the coming weeks will prove vital for the Longhorns’ aspirations to make the playoffs in 2025.

