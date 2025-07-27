"We’re gonna come at Jeremiah Smith" - Bo Nix's ex-Oregon teammate fires bold warning to Ohio State ahead of 2025 CFB season

Jeremiah Smith had a stellar freshman year at Ohio State, helping the team win the national title last season. However, the Buckeyes' wideout has received a stern warning from Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson if Oregon faces Ohio State in the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season.

Johnson, who was teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon for one season in 2023, recalled how the Ducks lost to Ohio State in the first round of the playoffs last season, saying he still has a grudge over Smith.

“Ohio State [is] gonna get beat in the championship this year,” Johnson said to reporters on Sunday. “I got a lot of receipts that I’m keeping right now, because yeah, I hold grudges. I’m sorry. I hold grudges.

“I mean, obviously I wanted to win the Rose Bowl, but we came up short. “So we’re gonna go back to the Rose Bowl this year, and if it’s Ohio State, we’re gonna come at Jeremiah Smith.”

Johnson won't be able to play against Smith at the collegiate level again since he's gone pro. However, it's safe to say he will be rooting for the Ducks if they face the Buckeyes next season. Oregon and Ohio State will not play each other in the regular season, but could meet in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 in October during the regular season. However, the Buckeyes got the better of the Ducks 41-21 in the playoffs. Ohio State eventually went on to win the championship.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith fuels rivalry with Michigan at Big Ten media day

NCAA Football: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

At Ohio State's Big Ten media day on Tuesday, Jeremiah Smith said that beating Michigan is of great importance to him due to the rivalry between the two programs.

"I feel like they're crazy," Smith said. "Rivalry is a rivalry. I don't care what you're talking about. You can say, 'Oh, we lost, but we won that championship.' I feel like it's still a rivalry. We still should win that game. So to me, I take every game very seriously. I don't care what it is. I just want to win."

Michigan has beaten Ohio State four times in a row now. However, Smith & Co. will be aiming to end the Buckeyes' losing streak against the Wolverines in the upcoming season.

Smith recorded 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions at Ohio State last season. It will be interesting to see if he can improve on those numbers even further in his sophomore year.

