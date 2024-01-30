"We’re gonna be extremely aggressive": Sherrone Moore follows Jim Harbaugh's footsteps in recruiting players as Michigan undergoes major revamp

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has promised an aggressive recruiting strategy for Michigan football. He seems to follow in the footsteps of former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who recently signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In line with this, the Wolverines' longtime strength and conditioning coach, Ben Herbert, has joined Harbaugh's staff, along with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Moore plans to recruit the next generation of players with the same level of aggression he displayed as a primary recruiter, ensuring that they are a great fit for the program.

“Yeah, it’s changed, it’s changed tremendously, but we’re gonna be extremely aggressive with it,” Moore said, quoted by Wolverines Wire.

"Going to attack it just like I attacked...the scheme. Gonna do it the same way, the same attitude—relentlessly."

Moore intends to take it to the next level, actively connecting with potential recruits and ensuring that the program has the required resources. However, he said that the recruited players must be a great fit for the program.

“The players gotta be a great fit. They gotta be a great fit, but we’re gonna attack (it hard),” Moore added.

By adopting this aggressive approach, Sherrone Moore aims to keep great players within the Michigan program.

Sherrone Moore’s scouting for Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head football coach, Sherrone Moore

With 37-year-old offensive coordinator Moore taking over from Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, there is hope that he can retain key Michigan players and potentially lead the Wolverines to contention in 2024.

On a positive note, the On3 rankings indicate that the Wolverines have excelled in scouting. The highest-rated player for Michigan in the 2024 class is Lugard Edokpayi, an edge rusher who committed on early signing day in December.

Edokpayi, originally rated as a four-star recruit, has impressively climbed 142 spots in the rankings, now sitting at No. 40 overall.

Moreover, Michigan assistant coach Justin Tress is expected to assume Ben Herbert's former position on the staff, as per the Detroit Free Press.

