"We're the Harvard of the Midwest" - Ben Roethlisberger defends Miami University in front of comedian Nate Bargatze

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a Miami RedHawks legend due to his stellar statistics during his time at the program (2000-2003). He went on to become a decorated NFL quarterback and has been tabbed as a future Hall of Famer for his achievements.

During Tuesday's segment of "Footbahlin with Roethlisberger," Roethlisberger defended his alma mater's rich history to comedian Nate Bargatze, who is a Vanderbilt Commodores fan (Timestamp: 1:02:30).

"We actually were a school before Florida was a state. ... We're actually the real Miami," Ben Roethlisberger said. "They cheated. ... Before Florida was even there, yes. ... We're the Harvard of the Midwest. ... Our rivalry with Cincinnati is the longest rivalry west of the Allegheny (River). ... Vanderbilt, obviously great school for academics – just below Miami, Ohio, in terms of how smart you (have to be) to go there."

Ben Roethlisberger's storied Miami RedHawks career

Ben Roethlisberger redshirted his first season for the Miami RedHawks when he arrived in 2000 from Findlay High School in Ohio. He took over the QB1 spot in 2001 and began establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Mid-American Conference history, finishing the season with 3,105 yardsm 21 touchdowns and two interceptions alongside a 7-5 record.

In 2022, the quarterback once again had a huge season and was named the MAC East Special Teams Player of the Week for landing three punts inside the 20 during the RedHawks' 27-13 victory over the Toledo Rockets. Roethlisberger finished the season with 3,238 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger finished his RedHawks career in the best possible fashion, leading Miami to its first bowl win in 28 years with a 49-28 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the GMAC Bowl as he threw four touchdown. The RedHawks went unbeaten in the MAC and finished No. 10 on the AP Poll.

The influential quarterback's 4,486 passing yards and 37 touchdowns broke the program's single-season records in all categories and he further clinched the MAC Offensive Player of the Year for his stellar play.

For his efforts, his No. 7 jersey was retired by Miami in 2007, becoming only the third player in RedHawks history to get that honor.

Ben Roethlisberger was selected No. 11 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2004 NFL draft and went on to have a legendary career, including two Super Bowl wins in his 18 seasons.

