“We’re just working hard”: Returning Alabama offensive line players weighs in on mindset for the 2025 CFB season

Alabama has been preparing for the 2025 season over the last few weeks, with coach Kalen DeBoer focusing on specific parts of his team to improve after his first season ended in a missed College Football Playoff appearance. This is something that the Crimson Tide will not want to repeat next season.

On Thursday, On3 published a piece focusing on the experienced members of the Crimson Tide's offensive line. This had been something that was a strong part of the Alabama team last year, allowing quarterback Jalen Milroe space and time to both throw to ball to his receivers and run with the ball.

On3's Charlie Potter quoted one offensive lineman as saying:

"We're just working hard and trying to get ready for the upcoming season and really just taking what we had last into this year and just expanding on that."

This year's offensive line will be without Tyler Booker, who has declared for the NFL draft and could be a first-round pick.

Additionally, Kaydn Proctor (who infamously transferred to the Iowa Hawkeyes after Nick Saban retired, only to return to Alabama a few months later) is still out with his injury, leaving another hole in what is an offensive line that cannot afford to have any gaps this season.

This is due to the change in the QB position. Unless they transfer in a more experienced player in this position, the Crimson Tide are likely to play someone under-experienced in terms of snaps in college football. This player has not been officially named yet, but whoever they are, they will need all the protection the offensive line gives them.

Kalen DeBoer on the Alabama offensive line

On March 27, Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media about how his offensive line is faring during the training camp.

“I thought today (Thursday) was actually probably one of their better days," DeBoer said per Yardbarker's Brody Smoot. "It was the best day and the film will show that when I look more closely, but they were more consistent. Run game, pass game, we created some seams at times. I think they were the most consistent.

They were solid in protection and gave the quarterbacks some time. I think the quarterbacks got a little more comfortable back there and the run game I thought we were more physical then we’ve been.”

These comments show that the offensive line is moving in the right direction and improving.

The most important could be DeBoer's comments on the quarterbacks. Their comfort behind this offensive line shows that any potential worry that the line will set the QB up to fail may be misguided.

