"We’re not where we need to be": Ryan Day makes feelings known on Ohio State's intense QB battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz

Ryan Day faces the challenge of naming a new starting quarterback for Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season. The battle to replace Will Howard has been between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz since spring camp and it has continued in the fall camp.

On Tuesday, Day provided insight into the ongoing quarterback competition between the two quarterbacks at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Despite acknowledging the progress made, the coach hinted that Sayin and Keinholz are some steps behind the staff’s anticipation.

“They both have had good moments and moments where they’re growing,” Day said. “The competition continues, but I will say that I’ve been pleased with the progress.

“We’re not where we need to be, but if they continue to learn from the mistakes they’re making, and continue to grow off the plays that they’re doing well and moving the offense and taking care of the football, then it’s going to go right down to the wire.”

Ryan Day, however, mentioned what Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz need to do as the quarterback battle intensifies. Whoever wins the job will be up against Texas' resilient defense in his first game as the Buckeyes embark on the journey to defend the national title.

“Ultimately, they’ve got to take care of the football,” Day said. “I’m seeing growth, for sure. I’m seeing great attitudes, great work ethic. The practices have been intense, just across the board. I think they’re doing a good job of leading right now. Now, where it goes here by the end of the week will be critical.”

Ryan Day discusses the potential of Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin entered the offseason as the favorite to land the starting quarterback role. However, Lincoln Kienholz has made noteworthy efforts to ensure the job remains open this offseason. Ryan Day discussed the potential of Sayin in his press conference on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot to like,” Day said. “He’s very smart. Makes quick decisions. The ball comes out of his hand. He’s accurate. I think he’s got good movement, good quickness, he’s got twitch — in his lower half — but also in his upper half.

“Remember how quick the ball used to come out of Dwayne’s [Haskins] hands? It’s similar with Julian. He’s building more and more command on the field. Those are all reasons to like him. And he’s improved. He wants to be good. He knows what it takes.”

Sayin transferred to Ohio State in January 2024 after enrolling early at Alabama. He was one of the players who departed Tuscaloosa following the sudden retirement of Nick Saban.

