"We're under a new market": Georgia HC Kirby Smart gets 100% real about new revenue sharing model

Like every other program, Georgia is acknowledging the biggest change in college football that is about to come. The new revenue-sharing model has Kirby Smart asking lots of questions as to how viable it would be and how the recruiting process will pan out in the coming years.

While speaking to Josh Pate during a sit-down interview this week, Smart said that Georgia will have to figure out how they will manage the new revenue-sharing model.

The veteran coach added that it is quite early to judge since there are a lot of questions that remain unanswered. He believes there will be clarity on all these factors once the final judgment of the court is released in April. (Timestamp 11:25)

“Yeah, well, I don't know. I don't know exactly the way it's going to be dialed out in this settlement that's going to come from the court in California, that's right up upon us here in April. We'll know a lot more after April,” Smart said to Paye on Monday.

“I think the biggest thing in college football that is about to happen is the interpretation of how teams are going to have money outside of the cap. Okay? So there's going to be a clearing house, right? The clearing house is going to look at the deal, and they're going to judge: Is this deal fair market value?"

He continued:

"That is the biggest entity. That's the biggest misnomer out there on all of recruiting going on right now."

“The people say, well, the valuation in NIL, this is what this kid's valued at. Well, we're under a new market. We're under a new regime,” he added.

Kirby Smart and his program will get a chunk of $20.5 million

Coach Smart mentioned that if all the programs are under the same cap, there shouldn't be any problem. But if it's more about who gets money above the cap, then it will lead to a debate on the competence of that athlete.

There is also uncertainty around the talks about whether teams will be able to manipulate the money above the cap and what penalties will be levied by the clearing house.

According to the House vs NCAA settlement, schools will get $20.5 million to distribute among the programs. As expected, football will take home a big part of it. This fund will be utilized for money management, bringing in athletes via portal and recruiting as well as building the program.

