"We're paying you like superman": CFB analyst sets expectations clear for Carson Beck after $4 million NIL move

Carson Beck will have a huge responsibility heading into the 2025 season, where he is expected to fill Cam Ward's shoes at Miami. After an unexpected fallout with Kirby Smart and Georgia after spending over five years with the program, Beck entered the transfer portal this offseason and made his way to Miami.

He was reportedly offered $4 million to play in his final year of NCAA eligibility and hopefully take the team to a national championship game.

This week, Beck was in Charlotte to attend the ACC media days, where he spoke about the team's expectations and preparations going into 2025. He raised eyebrows with his bold remark that he was not himself last year, and the standards were quite different.

This season, he aims to play his raw game and meet coach Mario Cristobal’s expectations. Reacting to this statement, On3 insider J.D. PicKell claimed that he may be true about himself, but the humongous $4 million NIL contract that he signed needs to be justified.

"I don't know if Miami needs you to be Superman. We might need Captain America, Iron Man, like, an avenger of some sorts, would be really nice," Pickell joked on his On3 podcast on Thursday (Timestamp - 24:40).

"It's also important to note Georgia's offense and the way they run things is different from the way that Miami runs things. Like, Carson Beck was asked to be a thrower and a leader and not turn the football over.

"Miami is going to ask him to legit be a catalyst. Okay, if you go look at what Miami was last year, their top 10 in yards per pass attempt, like nine point something.

"So yes, you don't have to be Superman, but you do need something from him. I also think that whoever is footing that bill for the alleged $4 million dollars he's getting in NIL, you say 'I don't have to be Superman.' Really? We're paying you like Superman,” he added.

Carson Beck will have a decent schedule in 2025 season

The 23-year-old’s transition from a highly competitive SEC to the ACC will aid him in navigating Miami's schedule. If not like the SEC, the Hurricanes still have some challenging matchups this upcoming season.

Beck will open the 2025 season with a blockbuster game against Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.

In Week 3, they will have the South Florida clash and the Florida Gators the following weekend. FSU, Louisville, Syracuse and NC State are some of the other top-tier matchups for the program.

