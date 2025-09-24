“We’re a real combination of both”: Lane Kiffin credits Pete Carroll and Nick Saban for shaping his coaching philosophy at Ole Miss

  • home icon
By Arnold
Published Sep 24, 2025
Lane Kiffin credits Pete Carroll and Nick Saban for shaping his coaching philosophy at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has established himself as one of the best coaches in the country over the past few years. However, the Ole Miss coach has credited some of the iconic coaches that he has worked with for his success.

On Wednesday, Kiffin heaped praise on Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll and former Alabama coach Nick Saban for shaping his coaching philosophy.

“(Saban) was awesome for those three years,” Kiffin said on "The Pat McAfee Show." “To give me that opportunity to come and work with him, again, think about those defensive coaches I got to be around. I got to be the offensive coordinator for a national championship Alabama Nick Saban team and USC national championship teams. That’s unbelievable to have those opportunities to learn from.
"I just take a lot of both Pete Carroll and Nick Saban and what they did and have kinda combined it to what we are here. I think we’re a real combination of both.”

Kiffin worked with Carroll at USC from 2001 to 2006. He helped the Trojans win back-to-back national titles in 2003 and 2004.

Kiffin also worked under Saban at Alabama to help the team win the national championship in 2015.

Ole Miss hired Kiffin in 2019. He has compiled a 48-18 record so far.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss will square off against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 of 2025 season

NCAA Football: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin's No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will square off against the No. 4 LSU Tigers (4-0) in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Although both Ole Miss and LSU are undefeated this season, only one of them will keep its winning streak.

Although Kiffin has won three national titles as an assistant coach, he will be eager to win a championship as a head coach.

