"We're really close": Texas QB Arch Manning opens up on his relationship with grandpa Archie while at Manning Passing Academy

Texas quarterback Arch Manning spent the weekend at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State. From Thursday to Sunday, he served as a counselor, working out with nearly 1,500 campers and 48 college quarterbacks.

It was significant preseason activity for him before taking up the reins as Texas' starting QB in 2025.

While speaking to the reporters at the camp, Manning mentioned this year's event got him a lot of exposure since the participation was quite massive. He also spoke about the relationship he maintains with his grandfather Archie Manning, who happens to be his close friend at home.

The football legend has a habit of sending good morning texts to each of his grandkids with a Bible verse. And when it comes to the Texas QB, Archie has fostered a great rapport.

“We’re really close,” Arch Manning told reporters on Saturday.

“Like I said, he came over to the house all the time. Went to all my practices in high school. He texts me every single morning, no matter what. So he’s just the perfect role model for me. Such a great guy, and this camp kind of shows the person he is.

Manning also reflected on how the pace and intensity of the game have changed over the years and that he was ready to take on the challenges ahead.

“The game has changed so much," he said. "Guys were in 3-point stance at receiver when he played. So the game’s changed. But he’ll still remind me of simple things. Being a leader, being a good teammate, run from drill to drill and just reminds me to be a good guy.”

Arch Manning vows to stay away from NIL and other pursuits once the season begins

Apart from spring training and Texas camps, the quarterback has been occupied with a lot of endorsements and partnerships that he had committed to as part of his NIL contract. His NIL valuation stands at $6.8 million, according to On3, making him one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country.

While speaking to the reporters, he mentioned that he wants to wrap up all the endorsements and off-field pursuits this offseason. Once the season kicks off, it would just be football all year for him.

The most exciting part of the campaign would be to see if Manning lives up to the expectations and finally ends the Texas' championship drought of two decades.

