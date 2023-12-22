"We’re still the top dog": $877,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum sends a fiery message to Alabama ahead of Rose Bowl

Wolverines running back Blake Corum has a NIL valuation of $877K, according to On3 Sports. His college football NIL Rank is 31, and he is #40 in the NIL 100 rank.

In January, during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Corum expressed his decision to return to Michigan for his senior season and cited "unfinished business" as the reason. It's been a year now, and Michigan is the undefeated No. 1 team in the country, ready to face No. 4 Alabama in The Rose Bowl, which kicks off on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Corum sent a fiery message to Alabama during a recent media session. He talked about people's perception of Michigan's position in the upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama being flipped.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"They flipped it from the jump, which is it’s fine; it’s all people’s opinions. We’re going into it, like I said last time, as the top dog,” said Corum. “We love a good challenge, but we’re still the top dog. That’s how we’re going in."

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Alabama, praising their coaching and defensive prowess.

Is Blake Corum set to leave the Michigan Wolverines?

Running back Blake Corum

Blake Corum will reportedly be leaving for the NFL after this season. Michigan will need to find a new standout running back to maintain the team's offensive momentum. According to WolverinesWire, the team has secured commitments from two promising players in the 2024 recruiting class who have the potential to fill this role: Jordan Marshall from Archbishop Moeller (OH) and Micah Kaapana from Bishop Gorman (NV).

Marshall, who earned the title of Ohio Player of the Year last season, rushed for over 1,500 yards and possesses the rare ability to excel at both short-yardage plays and long-distance scoring threats. He is expected to become Michigan's primary rusher in the near future.

On the other hand, Kaapana boasts a slightly different playing style, excelling at catching passes out of the backfield. He is a dynamic runner with the ability to make big plays.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season