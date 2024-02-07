"We're trying to beat them every single day": After Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore reignites Ohio State - Michigan rivalry with his latest take

Sherrone Moore will be tasked with the difficult role of replacing Jim Harbaugh as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines after the latter departed for the NFL this offseason. While this will be his first head coaching gig, Moore served as the acting head coach for a total of four games, spanning two Harbaugh suspensions, last season.

He also got his first opportunity to face the Wolverines' long-time rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, during his final week as acting head coach. He led the team to a 30-24 victory that likely helped him earn the full-time gig. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Moore revealed that he is hoping to extend Michigan's three-game winning streak against their rivals, stating:

"That’s the standard we uphold ourselves and that program and will continue to do so. We know everything we do and we work for we’re trying to beat them every single day. So it meant everything and that’s the game we work for and was super excited for that moment for our players, for our fans, for the university to continue what we’ve been doing and we look to continue to uphold that standard."

Moore added:

"I mean just winning that game regardless of whether you’re the head coach or the offensive coordinator, [offensive] line coach, defensive coordinator. It means everything, that’s everything we work for all year." [h/t 247 Sports]

The Wolverines' three-game winning streak against the Buckeyes marks their longest such streak since the 1990s. Moore will look to continue that success and to Michigan to their fourth straight Big Ten title.

Sherrone Moore discusses pending NCAA investigation

The Michigan Wolverines are the subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged sign stealing. During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Sherrone Moore discussed the investigation, stating:

"That’s something that’s out there. We don’t know what’s going to happen with it. And we’re just going to take it day by day. You know, obviously, I think the President made a great statement and talked about how, you know, our players and we won it fair and square.

"Just like coach said, I think we’re innocent, and we’ll just keep trucking along and attacking every day. And that’s what we’re gonna do." [h/t On3 Sports]

While Sherrone Moore noted that he will look to build on what Jim Harbaugh created, he did note that he will run the program his own way. It is unclear what punishment the Wolverines could face as a result of the NCAA investigation.