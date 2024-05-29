"We're trying to make progress there" - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian opens up about discussing recruiting calendar with SEC coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks college football is taking a step in the right direction in terms of the recruiting calendar.

College teams have been sanctioned in the past for illegally recruiting players, but the rules of when teams can talk to players, especially with the transfer portal have gotten murky.

Yet, Sarkisian believes the NCAA has taken steps in the right direction to fix that.

"I'm always curious about our recruiting calendar because there have been so many adjustments and changes in our recruiting calendar in the last 24 months, of when we can call, when we can't call, when we can do school visits, when we can do in-home visits to when are signing days, when are dead periods," Sarkisian said at the SEC Spring Meetings.

"So, I'm hopeful, we are trying to make progress there but I'm hopeful we are continually trying to keep in mind of all parties involved, the student-athletes, the assistant coaches, of what it looks like to ensure that we are doing not just the easy way but the best way for our future," Sarkisian added.

Sarkisian says he's open to any ideas on how to better the recruiting period to make it easier for college football teams and players.

Steve Sarkisian eager to get rivals back in SEC move

The Texas Longhorns will be playing in the SEC in 2024 as they were part of the college football realignment.

Although many fans believe the SEC is harder for Texas, Sarkisian is excited to get some of his rivals back like Arkansas and Texas A&M.

"There was so much talk about realignment," Steve Sarkisian said, via SI. "For us, we gained two rivals back. We're playing Arkansas and Texas A&M again. We're looking forward to it and I'm sure they are too."

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns do have some tough tests in 2024 as Texas has notable games against Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M among others.

Texas will open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.

