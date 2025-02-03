"We really had a good group here" - Ryan Day shares first impressions to Chip Kelly's Raiders move

Two weeks after Ohio State coach Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to a national championship title with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, his staff has already taken several hits. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles departed for the same position at Penn State, and on Sunday, influential offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the Las Vegas Raiders O.C. job under coach Pete Carroll.

During Sunday's episode of the "Joel Klatt Show," national championship-winning coach Day shared his thoughts on Kelly's departure to the NFL, noting that the move was not unexpected:

"We talked about it, the fact if... we had a really good group here," Day said. "The dream would be to win a national championship and then he would decide whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL. And that's exactly what happened."

"To be able to have a beer in a few years and talk about the year that we had together is going to be special because we all started together. I know so many people back home in New Hampshire are excited for him and for the story. It's pretty special."

Ryan Day and Chip Kelly share a storied history, with Kelly coaching Day as the New Hampshire Wildcats offensive coordinator while Day was the team's star quarterback. In a 2023 interview with USA TODAY, Kelly praised Day's career as both a player and coach, highlighting their shared history:

“There’s never been a time I’ve seen him where the situation was too big for him,” Chip Kelly said, “whether he was 12 years old or 39 years old. Other kids, when they see pressure situations they kind of get a little helter-skelter. He was never like that. He’s always been kind of mature beyond his years."

Ryan Day loses both coordinators after natty win

Two weeks after the Ohio State Buckeyes' triumphant national championship win, coach Ryan Day has faced significant staff changes.

Both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles have departed, with Kelly joining the Las Vegas Raiders and Knowles moving to Penn State. Additionally, offensive line coach Justin Frye has taken the same position with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Chip Kelly will earn $6 million as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, making him the highest-paid O.C. in the NFL. Meanwhile, Jim Knowles will receive $3 million annually, making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football. These salaries highlight the phenomenal work they did under coach Ryan Day in Columbus.

