"We have a really good roster": Lane Kiffin admits Ole Miss has built a team that can be competitive in the 2024 college football season

Ole Miss Rebels have recorded significant improvement in on-field performance since Lane Kiffin was hired. The coach took over the Rebels in 2020 following a stint at Florida Atlantic and has transformed the program into a force to reckon with in the Southeastern Conference

Following a brilliant 2023 season where they made a New Year's Six bowl, Kiffin and Ole Miss are projected for something big in 2024. The level of the Rebels roster has played a role in this and Lane Kiffin couldn't help but admit the program boasts a good roster ahead of 2024.

"I know this - we have a really good roster," Kiffin said. "I understand there's a lot of preseason hype around it, but that doesn't mean we're a good team just because we have a good roster.”

“Our roster certainly looks like the best one since we've been here. Probably by far, because you have so many returning pieces from last year and then these additions of other pieces.”

Lane Kiffin says a good roster transcends into success

While he admits that Ole Miss has built a quality roster for the upcoming season, Lane Kiffin does not believe it guarantees success for the team. He pointed out how several teams in college football and teams in other sports have failed despite having a good roster.

"It's a really good roster - which I know will be talked about - but that does not mean we're a good team. That's a lot of work and a lot of culture building for that to happen."

"You guys have all seen in this sport and different sports," Kiffin said. "These really good rosters put together in the offseason, whether that's the NBA or NFL, do not always transfer to wins."

Ole Miss is considered one of the favorite teams to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff next season and Lane Kiffin will be up for that. The Rebels have yet to make an appearance in the CFP since its creation.

Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart played some part of last season with an injury, which has seen him undergo a procedure during this offseason. Kiffin gave an update on the quarterback.

"Jaxson threw seven on seven today and some routes on air, but he did have an offseason procedure and he's very limited movement-wise," Kiffin said.

"It's a lower-body issue, so he can still throw. I think he'll continue to get back, but every cost has a benefit. That benefit is the other people getting reps and being able to play a lot"

The quarterback will once again play a crucial role in the team's success in the upcoming season. He notably threw for 2,985 yards and 20 touchdowns, showcasing his importance on the offense.