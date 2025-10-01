  • home icon
  • “We remember what happened”: Ty Simpson vows to avenge Alabama's last season’s upset to Diego Pavia’s Vanderbilt

By Maliha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 13:16 GMT
Ty Simpson and Diego Pavia (Credit- Getty)
Ty Simpson and Diego Pavia (Credit- Getty)

Ty Simpson and No. 10 Alabama are set to host No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday in Week 6 of the 2025 season. The matchup serves as a rematch of last season's meeting, when the Crimson Tide were stunned in a 40-35 loss to the Commodores.

That loss flipped Alabama’s season upside down, as the Tide finished just 5-3 over their last eight games. Now, Simpson and his teammates are eager to settle the score.

“I wasn’t playing, but I was on the team, and so I felt how it was last year,” Simpson said on Tuesday (via On3). “The mentality in the locker room this week is ‘we remember what happened last year and what are we going to do about it?’
“Even though it’s not about last year, it’s about us. We’re not gonna make the same mistake again. They’re not the same team last year, neither are we. They’re better, and we are better in some ways."
Vanderbilt’s win in 2024 marked a turning point under coach Clark Lea, powered by quarterback Diego Pavia. This year, the Commodores head into Tuscaloosa with playoff hopes, and Simpson knows the challenge.

“This is a top 25 matchup,” Simpson said. “College GameDay is coming here. This is a really, really good Vanderbilt team, and it could be one of the biggest games of the year.
“We need to come in with the mentality like we’ve had in the last couple of games with a chip on our shoulder. Like it’s Alabama vs. The World.”

Alabama carries a 14-game home winning streak into Saturday, and extending that run will be no easy task.

Ty Simpson reflects on his journey with Alabama

Ty Simpson guided Alabama to a 24-21 upset over Georgia in Sanford Stadium in Week 5, snapping the Bulldogs’ 33-game home winning streak.

His standout performance earned him several honors, including SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Player of the Week, and recognition as one of the Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week.”

On Tuesday, Simpson spoke about what it means to be a leader for the Crimson Tide.

"I came to Alabama wanting to be a captain, wanting to have the opportunity to lead a team - lead a team to a national championship,” Simpson said (via Tide 1009). “I always dreamed about playing in the SEC, playing in big-time games, having College Gameday here."
“I can bring my kids back here one day, and my grandkids–what more could you ask for? This is the mecca of college football, and the fact that God has given me the opportunity to be here is amazing, and I thank him everyday that I get to live out my dream.”

Against Georgia, Simpson threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 12 yards and adding a score

Maliha

