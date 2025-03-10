“We see Muhammad Ali box but I ain’t seen you run”: Shilo Sanders questions Coach Prime iconic NFL combine run

Shilo Sanders was a key player for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024. Playing under his dad, Deion Sanders, Shilo established a reputation for strong tackles, bringing energy to the field. Fans love his passion for the game and the fun moments he shares with his family.

In a video uploaded by Deion Sanders Jr. on his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel on Saturday, Shilo and Deion spoke about the NFL combine and the 40-yard dash. Coach Prime said:

"I ran a 4.2. I ran a 4.2 for breakfast."

However, Shilo was far from taking his dad's word at face value. He questioned the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"There's no video you running it," Shilo said. "I haven't talked to anyone that ever seen it. We've seen Muhammad Ali boxing, but I ain't seen you run to the court. But it's alright.

"I've seen him land on the moon, but... But I ain't on the moon. I've seen videos of Malcolm X, but I ain't seen you running a 40." [15:33]

While Shilo Sanders was not invited to the NFL Combine, he's putting in the hard work to prepare himself for the NFL.

Coach Prime teases Shilo Sanders before praising his hard work

The Colorado head coach had a fun moment with his son, Shilo, while also showing support. In a playful way, Deion Sanders said:

"You in here all day long. You sit here and talk. You work out for 20 minutes and talk for 3 hours. You are going to have to take that workout to three hours." [04:56]

Even with the teasing, Deion praised Shilo’s hard work in the gym. He noticed his son’s effort to stay strong and focused.

"You talk a lot, but you work hard too," Coach Prime said.

The 57-year-old has also added an incentive for Shilo to ace the 40-yard dash. The ex-Colorado DB is aiming to run a 4.40. If the NFL's motivation is not enough, Shilo has one more thing to help push himself harder.

"You run a 4.4, I’ll buy you a new car," the Colorado coach said. [12:30]

It'll be interesting to see Shilo put up his speed boosters, run a 4.40s 40-yard dash, and grab that new car from Coach Prime.

