"We shot ourselves in the foot": Nick Saban blames Alabama’s ‘bad play’ in slow first-half vs. Ole Miss

Nick Saban and Alabama are in a habit of making things difficult at the start of games this season. That trend continued against the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 4, as the Crimson Tide started the game slowly, gaining a slim lead only in the second quarter.

Saban narrowed down on a play that cost them the momentum in the first quarter, going so far as to say that the Crimson Tide had shot themselves in the foot. The players would dread facing their coach if they can't get past Mississippi in what has turned out to be a close game.

Nick Saban minced no words criticizing his team after a dismal first quarter against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Crimson Tide found themselves trailing in the early part of the matchup, as has become the norm for them this season. Saban pointed out the mistake that set the team back early in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“We messed up a formation down here, which gave us a bad play on second down. We got sacked on third down, so we shot ourselves in the foot,” Saban said on the CBS broadcast after the first quarter.

Alabama was trailing 7-3 at that point. The team needs to sort out the problems soon to make it to the College Football Playoffs. And their legendary coach knows that since his pep talk after the first quarter did the trick for the team.

Nick Saban's Alabama builds on its lead against Ole Miss

It took Alabama a dismal first quarter and Nick Saban brutally pointing out the team's mistakes to swing back into action and take control of the game. After finishing the first half 7-6, the Crimson Tide came back strongly to put some points on the board in the third quarter.

Mississippi vs. Alabama Football

Jalen Milroe, who returned to the starting lineup after being benched in the last game against South Florida, threw a touchdown. But another pick meant the QB problem is persistent for Nick Saban.

Jase McClellan took home another rushing touchdown. But the real star for the team surely was their kicker, Will Reichard, who put 10 points on the board.

Alabama led comfortably 24-10 in the dying moments of the game and looked set to post its third victory. It will be the first Ole Miss defeat of the season. But will the Crimson Tide be able to sort their problems out and make a run for the playoffs this season?