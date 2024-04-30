"We started inside the house": Colorado HC Deion Sanders on how he revamped the roster and coaching staff in CFB offseason 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has revamped his roster and coaching staff after a disappointing first year.

Colorado and Sanders were the talk of college football as the former NFL star became the head coach of Colorado. To begin the year, Colorado went 3-0 with upset wins over TCU and Nebraska.

However, the Buffaloes ended the season 4-8. It was a disappointing end, and now Sanders has been trying to change the roster and coaching staff. During a recent appearance on All the Smoke, Sanders said:

"We started inside the house. We took care of the offensive and defensive coordinator, we're pros man. ... I went out and got some pros, my offensive and defensive coordinator, and several positions.

"In college, we get 10 hire positions, plus the coaches so 11, seven out of the 10 come from the NFL, and have NFL experience. Inside this building I believe we have 179 years NFL experience. It's hard to tell somebody to get somewhere when you haven't been. We got a true NFL navigation system up in here."

Colorado's offensive coordinator for 2024 is Pat Shurmur who was the head coach of the New York Giants, as well as being an offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings. He's also served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston spent eight years as an NFL coach, most recently working with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes' 2024 season

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to open their 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.

Colorado's first game is at home, as the Buffaloes will then travel to face Nebraska and Colorado State in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

The Buffaloes will have notable games against Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona, Kansas and Utah among others.