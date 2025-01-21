"We strengthened each other in our faith": Riley Leonard wins Ohio State fans' hearts despite huge CFP natty loss

Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Riley Leonard couldn't lead his team to an underdog victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Despite Leonard's impressive showing, the second quarter debacle where the Buckeyes scored 21 while Notre Dame couldn't make any point turned out to be the difference in the 34-23 game.

After the game, Leonard started the press conference with a nod to his faith, thanking "Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ" for the opportunity to compete.

"Before I answer your question, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me the opportunity to play in this game," Leonard said. "I wrote on my hand Proverbs 27:17: 'As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.'"

He also spoke about how he thought faith was important to both programs' success this season.

"Ohio State and we at Notre Dame are the two teams that praise Jesus Christ the most," Leonard said. "I believe that we strengthen each other in our faiths by coming to this game and competing against each other. So I'm happy to see godly men come out on top, no matter what the circumstances."

Leonard's comments won over several Ohio State fans as they appreciated his thoughts on social media.

"Men of God stay winning," one fan commented.

"Much respect for this kid. Absolutely tough as nails and a great witness!!" another said.

"Class act. I love this kid," another reacted.

Riley Leonard thanks Notre Dame program for making his last year count

The quarterback played his last game for the Fighting Irish on Monday. Riley Leonard spent the previous three seasons with the Duke Blue Devils. He arrived at Notre Dame last season and thanked the program and his teammates for the experience.

"I'm very happy to praise Jesus in the lowest of lows as well. I think as far as this program goes, we've learned a lot," Leonard told reporters. "We've been through ups and downs. I've been through ups and downs. I don't even recognize the person I was before I got to Notre Dame. And it's all credit to these guys beside me and everybody else in the locker room."

Apart from the second-quarter debacle, Riley Leonard was impressive, finishing with 255 yards and two touchdowns. His draft stock will certainly go up after the playoffs as he aims to turn pro in 2025.

