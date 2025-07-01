"We take it with a grain of salt": Jeremiah Smith's dad Chris reveals humbling message to son amid soaring fandom

Jeremiah Smith is entering his sophomore year at Ohio State brimming with confidence. The wideout played a key role in the Buckeyes winning the national title last season and is hoping to defend the team's crown in the 2025 season.

Smith's father, Chris, recently spoke to The Athletic about how the wideout exceeded expectations in his freshman year.

“He (Jeremiah) did exceed expectations I had,” Chris Smith said. “My expectations were just going to school, getting in when he can, earning his steps as a freshman. I didn’t know he was going to take over.”

Since the hype also comes with criticism from fans and pundits, Chris offered a humbling message to his son about the rise in stardom.

“It’s surreal, but we take it with a grain of salt,” Chris said. “There’s more football to play. I always tell him never to get big-headed. Just keep working. You can be up top one day and down the next. Stay even keel.”

Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year at Ohio State. He won the MVP award for the Rose Bowl and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Smith heads into the 2025 season with some believing that he could win the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith makes bold statement about rival Michigan

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

Despite winning the national title with Ohio State last season, Jeremiah Smith and his team lost to rival Michigan along the way.

However, Smith has vowed never to lose against Michigan in his college career.

“I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith told The Athletico about losing to Michigan last season.

“In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

In the 2025 season, Smith and the Buckeyes will face Michigan on Nov. 29. at Michigan Stadium.

