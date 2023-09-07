“We take it very seriously”- Colorado HC Deion Sanders goes blunt on his intentions, facing Nebraska in Week 2

Deion Sanders' Colorado takes on another stern test in Week Two of college football when they lock horns with Nebraska. The Buffaloes have garnered much attention after their remarkable win against TCU.

This time, the atmosphere will differ when they host the Cornhuskers in Boulder on Saturday. The two programs will rekindle an age-long rivalry, and Sanders said the team will take the game very seriously.

“I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry, and I’m embracing it 100 percent,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “This is personal. That’s the message of the week. This is personal. It’s a rivalry. We take it very seriously.”

The Colorado-Nebraska rivalry

The Colorado-Nebraska rivalry is a passionate and historic feud that has spanned generations and captured the hearts of college football fans across the region. The two teams initially faced off in 1898, and they started their annual rivalry as conference opponents in 1948.

From 1948 to 2010, the Buffaloes and Cornhuskers clashed on the field every season while both were part of the Big 12 conference. However, this long-standing rivalry ended in 2010 when Nebraska became a member of the Big Ten and Colorado joined the Pac-12.

The rivalry intensified in the 1980s as Colorado made significant progress under the head coach Bill McCartney. It reached the pinnacle in the 1990s, marked by numerous high-stakes matchups, many featuring both teams in the top ten rankings.

The players are getting the message from Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has taken the time to give his players a history lesson on the rivalry and what it means. The message was well-received by the players, and they will be out to do something extraordinary again in their home opener.

“We don’t like Nebraska. Simple,” Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “But that’s not going to change the preparation or anything like that, because we prepare like nobody likes us, because we know we’re going to get everybody’s best game.”

What makes this rivalry so compelling is the combination of proximity and competitiveness. Colorado and Nebraska share a border and have rich football traditions. They enter a new era this season and will be out to prove their ambition.