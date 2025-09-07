"We tried to do too much": Mike Gundy takes full blame after Oklahoma State’s humiliating 69-3 collapse vs. Oregon

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy has taken full responsibility for his team’s catastrophic loss to Oregon on Saturday. The Cowboys were beaten 69-3 in a serious capitulation that saw the Ducks up 20-0 by the end of the first quarter.

In a statement following the game, Mike Gundy analyzed Oklahoma State’s shortcomings in the game, holding himself and his staff culpable. He said:

“I told the team that I did not do a very good job of getting our players in the right position. We were too complicated in all three phases. We tried to do too much on offense and defense, and we ended up not being able to execute at anything.”

The 58-year-old coach continued:

“That is my fault. I don’t fault the players for what they were doing. Oregon is a very good football team. They were trying to find ways to maneuver, get stops, and move the football. We ended up not being very good at anything and did not execute.”

The humiliating loss brought the Cowboys' record to 1-1, having won their opening game against UT Martin 27-7. Perhaps the only silver lining in the team’s Week 2 loss is how it made pockets of inroads into the Ducks’ defense on foot. Kalib Hicks led the Cowboys in rushing yards with 14 carries for 63 yards.

The team finished with 144 yards on the ground from 42 runs, with Trent Howland also rushing for 31 yards in six carries.

Mike Gundy shares “good news” about loss to Oregon

Mike Gundy is ready to move on from the crushing defeat to Oregon, urging his players with the “good news” about the loss. The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year highlighted the way forward from the defeat. He said:

“I shared with the team that the good news is this was just one game. I am going to take the blame with them, but they have all got to come back and train tomorrow.”

He added:

“We will evaluate the tape, the coaches have to take responsibility, and then we will move forward. We have an open week, so we have a chance to get four good days of practice in. Then, we need to get back into a game routine and get ready to play Tulsa.”

The Cowboys’ next game is against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 20.

