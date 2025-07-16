"We understand what the gauntlet looks like": Jeff Lebby remains unfazed at Mississippi State's highly competitive 2025 schedule 

Jeff Lebby will be entering his second year as Mississippi State's coach in the 2025 season. His Bulldogs went 2-10 last season and is aiming for big improvements.

Although Mississippi State has a highly competitive schedule for the upcoming season, Lebby isn't complaining and appears to be up for the challenge.

"We look at it as opportunity. We understand what the gauntlet looks like." Lebby said at Mississippi State's Southeastern Conference media day on Wednesday.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy LINK Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby on the Bulldogs' schedule: "We look at it as opportunity. We understand what the gauntlet looks like." MSU faces at least 7 projected Top 25 teams: Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia & Ole Miss

Mississippi State is set to face the likes of Arizona State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Ole Miss in the 2025 season. Seven of the Bulldogs' 12 opponents are projected to rank in the top 25 of college teams next season.

The Southeastern Conference is continuing to play just eight conference games for a team in a given season rather than nine. In the 2025 season, Mississippi State will face Southern Miss, Arizona State, Alcorn State and Northern Illinois as part of its non-conference slate.

It will be interesting to see if Lebby can lead the Bulldogs to a winning season in his second year at the helm.

Blake Shapen will be the starting QB for Jeff Lebby's Mississippi State in the 2025 season

Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby - Source: Imagn

Blake Shapen transferred to Mississippi State in December 2023. He was the team's starting quarterback last season, but picked up a season-ending shoulder injury in his fourth start for the team.

Nonetheless, after recovering from his shoulder injury, Shapen believes he can now throw the ball even further than he did before.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s crazy,” Shapen said. “I can probably throw it a lot farther. I think that’s a lot to do with the shoulder workouts that I do now and things like that.”

Shapen recorded 974 passing yards, eight touchdowns, one interception and two rushing TDs in his four games for Mississippi State last season. The QB is expected to play a key role in 2025 for Jeff Lebby's team.

