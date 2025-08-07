"We’ve got to get the right people on the bus": Brent Venables issues strong message ahead of Oklahoma’s first scrimmage

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is entering a critical fourth season after a 6-7 finish in 2024, including a 2-6 mark in the Sooners’ first year of Southeastern Conference play. Ahead of the program’s first scrimmage on Saturday, Venables laid out his expectations before the season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30.

“We want a clean scrimmage,” Venables said on Thursday, via On3. “Procedural things. Pre-snap. You know, penalties. Sloppiness. Take care of the football. Make good decisions. Defensively, no explosive plays. Get lined up. ”

Venables also stressed the importance of communication, not just on defense, but across the board.

“I really like to see a team that communicates well. … You can do a great job of communicating and having everybody on the same page.”

Special teams were another area he mentioned. After a season where hidden yardage often proved costly, Venables is focused on making sure the right players are contributing in the kicking game.

"Then take a big step in the kicking game. With the confidence of the guys kicking the ball and punting the ball and then seeing who those coverage teams are. We gotta make sure we’ve got the right people on the bus when it comes to that and understand the value in a one-possession league."

Oklahoma’s chances of making the college football playoff

Despite last season’s record, ESPN Playoff Predictor gives Oklahoma an 18.4% chance to make the College Football Playoff, ranking the Sooners 23rd among all teams. Their chances of winning the national championship are low at 0.8%.

The program has a new offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle, a new starting quarterback in John Mateer and Brent Venables is now calling the plays on defense.

Oklahoma’s defense ranked sixth in the SEC in yards allowed (318.2 per game) last season, but the offense finished last with 331.0 yards per game. It will become clear in time where the team stands and whether the offense has improved in the upcoming season.

The biggest game on the program's schedule is on Oct. 11 against Texas, the favorite to win the SEC. ESPN’s FPI gives the Longhorns an 82.9% chance to win, making it a big test for the Sooners.

