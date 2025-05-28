“We've got a lot to talk about”: $80M worth Nick Saban expresses excitement for being paired with Ryan Day for a fun event

Ohio State head coach and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban are two of the most successful college football coaches in recent memory. Saban, who is worth $80 million, won six national championships with the Crimson Tide during his tenure from 2007 to 2023 and Day is coming off his first national championship with the Buckeyes this past season.

On Wednesday, the two coaches were paired at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am. This golf tournament is partnered with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation and honors the memory of both living and deceased people who distinguished themselves in golf.

Ryan Day and Nick Saban were paired together on Wednesday. Shortly before they got started, they took a photo with he national championship trophy. In a video captured of them, they were caught having an amusing exchange.

"Day: "We’re paired together out there." Saban: "Oh that’s good, we’ve got a lot to talk about." Ryan: "Yes we do." Just a couple of national championship winning head coaches paired together for today’s Memorial Tournament Pro-Am."

The two coaches' tee off time was at 7:34 a.m. ET on hole 10. They were led by a group of PGA Tour players that included Justin Thomas and Corey Conners.

Ryan Day will try to add to his trophy case next season to get closer to Nick Saban

While Ryan Day is viewed by most experts as one of the best active coaches in college football, he is still a long ways off from catching Nick Saban. Saban won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and seven total (he won one with LSU before joining Alabama).

Conversely, Ryan Day has only won one national championship. His Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January to win the national championship. Heading into the 2025 season, Day will be trying to help his team go back-to-back.

Next season, the Buckeyes should once again be contenders to win the national championship. They are returning many of their key young players, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The biggest question mark for the Buckeyes will be at the QB position. Will Howard is starting his NFL career, and as a result, the team has a new starter. Julian Sayin is slated to take over the starting role.

He is coming off his freshman season where he completed five of 12 passing attempts for 84 yards and one TD. It will be interesting to see if he can set a high standard in his first year as a starter.

