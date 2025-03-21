"We've got a QB in Arch Manning": Steve Sarkisian gets 100% real about Manning legacy influencing Texas culture

After Quinn Ewers’s departure to the NFL, Steve Sarkisian will have Arch Manning at the helm. It will be a massive season for the Texas Longhorns, who have big expectations riding on them since they haven't qualified for the national championship in the last two years despite punching a playoff ticket.

Ad

Coach Sark believes things will change in the 2025 season since they are going better prepared.

While speaking on New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan's "Off The Edge" podcast on Thursday, Sarkisian opened up about the Manning hype and his influence on Austin’s crowd.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steve Sarkisian with the Texas Longhorns. (Credits: IMAGN)

Per Sark, the Mannings have played a vital role in panning the cameras toward Texas, although Peyton or Eli Manning had never personally been involved or vouched for Arch. He claims the Manning second name comes with tremendous responsibility, and so far, the quarterback has never misused it. [Timestamp - 9:20]

Ad

Trending

“To this day, I haven't talked to Peyton or Eli about Arch. This was about Cooper and Allen. And obviously Grandpa. They handle it so well, and they can see the vision of where we're headed,” Sarkisian said on Tuesday.

“The next two years, we go to the college football playoff. We're in the semifinals. We've sent 25 guys to the NFL Combine, and now we've got a really good football team. We're very talented, we're very young, but I think part of that is some of those recruits three years ago. Wait, March is going to Texas too? Let's get on board. And I think this thing has continued to grow and not to put too much on him, because as you know, man, you win as a team in football."

Ad

"This is the ultimate team sport. It's not about one guy, but you always got to have a quarterback. If you don't have one, it's really hard. I don't care if it's little league or in the league you're in in the NFL, it's really hard. Yes, and so I think we've got a quarterback in Arch. I think we got a great leader who does things the right way,” he added.

Ad

Arch Manning has lot of expectations on his shoulders

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball during an NCAA Football game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Heading into the 2025 season, Arch Manning must fill Quinn Ewers’s shoes at Texas, given the Longhorns will look to go beyond their recent performances in the college football playoffs.

Ad

In the 2025 season, Texas fans settle for anything less than a national championship and for Manning to showcase his worth as the starting QB. The 19-year-old is more athletic and agile than Ewers, indicating a new era in the Longhorns's offensive game.

Fans saw glimpses of his skillset in the 2024 season, where he registered 939 passing yards and scored nine touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.