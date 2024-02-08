Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a huge challenge of evaluating five quarterbacks en route to picking a starter before the 2024 college football program. The program saw Kyle McCord, who succeeded C.J. Stroud in the starting role last season, transfer to Syracuse.

The Buckeyes have two returning quarterbacks, Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz; Kansas State transfer Will Howard; and five-star recruits Air Noland and Julian Sayin. However, Day believes the scenario is one in which he has experience dealing with.

“We’ve had the situation before where that (quarterback) room has been crowded, but the cream really rises to the top of this thing,” Day said on Wednesday. “And so we’re going to do everything we can to get as many reps as possible and rely on our experience of seeing quarterbacks over the years and recognizing the traits that it takes to start.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Considering his four-year experience in college football, Will Howard is considered the favorite to land the starting job next season. The quarterback found his footing last season after a series of injuries, throwing for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine touchdowns.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Ohio State was an opportunity Will Howard couldn’t pass

After a brilliant season with Kansas State in 2023, Will Howard was reportedly set to move to USC to replace Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who is headed for the NFL draft. However, he ended up in Columbus against all odds after the Buckeyes staff showed significant interest.

“I just felt like this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up on,” Howard said last week. “I thought I had a really good relationship with Coach Day and thought he was a really good guy.

“There were just so many different things that went into this decision. It was a long, weird journey in the portal, but I couldn’t be happier and more blessed to be here.”

Howard will undoubtedly face a stern competition in the quarterback room ahead of the 2024 season. Brown and Kienholz know the program well, and that familiarity could be an advantage for either of them. Noland and Sayin are also talented enough to become true freshman starters.

The situation is an interesting one to watch considering Ohio State's determination to bounce back from recent disappointments. The Buckeyes, who finished 11-2 and ranked No. 10 last season, will be looking to beat national champion Michigan this season after losing three consecutive games to their rival.

Struggling with DFS picks? Fire up our Lineup Optimizer to lock your picks for Championship Sunday