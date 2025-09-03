"We wanted to build that identity early on": Ryan Day reveals Ohio State's true intentions during Texas takedown

One of the biggest blockbusters of Week 1 college football was the Ohio State vs. Texas Longhorns showdown at Columbus on Saturday. Entering the game, Texas was viewed as slight favorites to win the matchup; however, Ryan Day and team made sure to flip the narrative and prove why they were the defending national champions.

It was a disastrous night for Arch Manning and the team, where he got nearly exposed and Texas' offense failed to run the ball deep into the opponent's territory.

Just like every other season, Ohio State showcased its defensive might throughout the game. The reason why this year happens to be a special one is because the Buckeyes have 16 fresh starters leading the key positions. And despite that, Ohio State emerged victorious.

Head coach Ryan Day was recently speaking to college football analyst Colin Cowherd on Tuesday night, where he shared the behind-the-scenes strategy of Ohio State.

He called it a perfect synchronization of each player in offense and defense while also giving preference to elite players like Jeremiah Smith when needed at the time of crisis.

“I think you always have to build an identity with every team that you have. And we wanted to build that identity early on. We were going to play physically. We were going to play downhill. Running backs were going to get downhill, and guys were going to finish around the ball,” Day said to Cowherd on his podcast on Tuesday . [Timestamp - 3:00]

The veteran coach also relayed the significance of not letting the other team take possession of the ball and not creating unnecessary turnovers.

“There was a short yardage situation. We didn't convert early in the game, like we got to do that. But then you also can spread it out and get the ball to your playmakers and play in an open game. That's when you have a chance to win championships, and that's the goal,” he added.

Ryan Day praises Julian Sayin after the Week 1 success

Apart from being a clash between two top teams in the country, it was a tough bout of two young QBs making their first dull season start. It was OSU QB Julian Sayin who emerged victorious. While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Day gave a shoutout to Sayin for sticking to the plan and leading the team.

“He graded out over 80%. His adjusting completion percentage with a few drops was pretty good,” Day said.

Sayin completed 13 passes of 26 attempts and recorded 126 yards with a single touchdown. Next up, the Buckeyes will face Grambling State at home before taking on Ohio in Week 3.

