“We should win the natty in two years”: Charles Omenihu bets on Arch Manning to lift Texas to glory 

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu will play for his second Super Bowl title on Sunday. He believes the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater, should be in position to add some hardware in the next couple of years.

In an interview with DLLS Sports, the defensive end was complimentary of new Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning and thinks that the Longhorns have enough talent to win the national title in the next couple of years.

“They are (back). They got a quarterback that if he does what he needs to do, I think we should win the national championship in the next two years. If he is who everybody think he is - a runner and a thrower - I see no reason why they shouldn’t,” Charles Omenihu said.

Of course, it helps that Texas is coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, although in both cases they failed to make the National championship game.

In 2025, Steve Sarkisian’s team will have Manning running the offense after Quinn Ewers declared for the Draft. While Ewers was efficient, Manning has a higher upside, specially because of his athletic build and ability to create plays with his legs.

The Longhorns also return a talented cast of players including DJ Campbell, CJ Baxter, Ryan Wingo, Ethan Burke and Trey Moore.

Charles Omenihu gives 49ers their due

Charles Omenihu won his first Super Bowl a year ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. However, the former Texas Longhorn also praised the team he played for in 2021 and 2022 and some of the players that helped turn him into a leader.

"When I was with San Fran, it was Arik Armstead, Jimmy Garoppolo. Those are guys I really looked at who were really, really good leaders," said Charles Omenihu. "I applaud coach (Kris) Kocurek for kind of like molding me into the player I am. He reinstated the confidence I have today."

While Omenihu did not play against the 49ers after suffering a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game in Feb. 2024, he will be available on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end played in only six regular season games in 2024, registering six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Before going to Kansas City, Omehihu spent two years in San Francisco after a couple of seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs will become the first team to win a Super Bowl three-peat if they can defeat Philadelphia on Sunday.

